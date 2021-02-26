Over 100 children have written letters so far as part of a growing campaign calling for outdoors sports for young people to be allowed to restart.

It comes as the Executive weigh up the latest health advice ahead of publishing its roadmap out of lockdown on Monday.

11-year-old Calum Clarke has become a campaigner on the issue.

He's one of over 100 children who have written letters lobbying for a return of outdoor sports: Calum, who hasn't got to kick a ball with his team-mates since late December, and his mum Michelle, who is part of the set up at his club Moyola in Magherafelt, believes they can get kids back into sport safely. Callum and Michelle say at a time when children are missing also school there's much emotion for them to deal with.

For now, Calum's brother Oliver is his team-mate and opponent. He dreams of playing for Manchester United one day, but at the moment his main goal is to simply step back onto the pitch with his friends.