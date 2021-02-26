Health Minister hails care home vaccination programme

Care home residents, who have been among the most vulnerable to coronavirus, have now all been offered their second dose of the vaccine.

Northern Ireland is the first place in the UK to have fully vaccinated care home residents.

The Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill took to Twitter to applaud the work of those administering the vaccine.

Trust vaccination teams have been visiting care homes since the vaccination programme commenced in December.

The last remaining homes have now been visited, the programme schedule has allowed sufficient time for outbreaks of infection to conclude and vaccination to subsequently be offered to those care homes.

The progress in vaccinating care homes has been hailed by the Health Minister as an important milestone.

But Robin Swann has warned that measures to protect care home residents and staff from coronavirus will not be relaxed at this stage.

These measures include strict infection prevention and control practices, maintenance of social distancing, use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a programme of regular asymptomatic testing.

The Minister said: “Vaccination will provide vital protection to our care home residents. It will save lives and reduce serious illness.

“My heartfelt thanks go all those involved in delivering the vaccination programme across our care homes. I very much welcome the fact that this aspect of our vaccination programme is completed.

“We will need to maintain a precautionary approach, particularly given the prevalence of the virus in the wider community and the fact that vaccination of the overall population remains at a relatively early stage.”

It comes as the Department of Health published data on the main settings currently associated with clusters and outbreaks of COVID-19 in Northern Ireland.

The figures shows that during the four week period between 18 January and the 14 February 2021 there were 100 outbreaks identified and 258 clusters.

258 clusters recorded during the four week period between 18 January and the 14 February 2021.

Clusters and probable outbreaks identified during this period were mainly associated with workplace and retail settings. A smaller number were associated with other settings including fast food or take-away outlets.

Workplaces, such as factories and offices, accounted for the majority of clusters, with 170 recorded.

More than 50 clusters were among retail staff.

Health care settings, such as GP surgeries, recorded 20 clusters .

While funerals and takewaways accounted for 4 clusters in total.

100 outbreaks recorded during the four week period between 18 January and 14 February 2021.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The information on clusters and outbreaks published today is very helpful and shows that for the most part, our ‘stay at home’ message is working.

"Whilst the majority of people have been able to work from home throughout this wave and indeed earlier waves of the pandemic, for many this has not been possible.

"Where people gather and intermingle, there will be a higher chance of clusters and outbreaks occurring and this is reflected in the data published today.”

The report on clusters and probable outbreaks by setting is produced by the Contact Tracing and Health Protection Services in the Public Health Agency and will be published each Thursday.

The COVID-19 cluster/outbreak summary is available on the Public Health Agency's website at: https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/publications/covid-19-clusteroutbreak-summary.