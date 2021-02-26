Sea-swimming novices take to the ocean for 'Freezbrury' challenge

Hundreds of sea-swimming novices are taking to the ocean in February for the aptly named 'Freezbrury' challenge.

It involves getting into cold water every day of the month, wearing only your bathing suit.

Each day, swimmers stay in the water one minute longer than the last, eventually building up to a full 28 minutes.

The challenge was created to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention.

The Irish Sea is at its coldest during the month of February, with temperatures averaging around 6 degrees celsius.

Getting into cold water also has great physical benefits.

It's been linked to improved circulation, skin and in some cases, even acts as a pain reliever.

UTV spoke to one woman who suffers from Transverse Myelitis - a rare neurological condition which inflames the spinal cord.

Tammie James said: "The cold water actually gets rid of my pain - for just a short time which is obviously fabulous.

"It might only get rid of the pain for twenty minutes, half an hour, but sure isn't that better than nothing?

"I've taken all sorts of drugs and medications... pain-wise, it's the only thing I've really got from to date in 23 years of my condition."