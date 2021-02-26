Tenfold increase in numbers signing the stem cell register in NI

UTV can reveal there's been a tenfold increase in the number of people signing the stem cell register here following UTV's Up Close documentary 'Eimear's Wish' about a young woman who battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

One of the charities which recruits donors say the rise is significant at a time when numbers coming forward have fallen by up to 90% since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UTV UP Close documentary followed a young woman's brave fight against a type of blood cancer.

While Eimear Smyth didn't survive - her campaign lives on.

Eimear passed away on 27 June 2019. Credit: UTV

We can reveal it's still having an impact - reflected in the numbers of people coming forward here to sign the global stem cell register. Sharon McCloskey from west Belfast was diagnosed with acute myleoid leukemia two years ago this week. But the 45-year-old chef and mother knows she's lucky to be alive, after she received a successful stem cell transplant - from a woman in the USA. DKMS and Anthony Nolan are the charities responsible for signing up potential donors.

They say numbers are down by as much as 90% because of the coronavirus pandemic - something they're deeply concerned about.

Eimear's dad Sean Smyth is still a man on a mission - to raise awareness of stem cell donation.

Sean's campaign began at Solitude, the home ground of Cliftonville and Ireland's oldest football club.

Sean hopes that every Irish league team will get on board.

Eimear's dying wish was to get more people on the stem cell register. Her father Sean won't rest until he does just that.