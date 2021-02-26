Three men arrested over Ballycastle stabbing released on bail

Three men arrested in connection with a stabbing in Ballycastle have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The attack happened at a house in Fogarty Crescent on Thursday morning around 7.50am.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The men, aged 32, 29 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to steal and grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have all since been released on bail.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 256 of 25/02/21.