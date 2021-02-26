Three new arrests over loyalist gathering

Police have made fresh arrests over a 'significant' loyalist gathering in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast.

Two men aged 53 and one man aged 34 have been detained on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences.

Police have linked the gathering off the Lower Newtownards Road on February 2 to the East Belfast UVF.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: "Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and the activities linked to east Belfast UVF is continuing, and today's arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act. Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite."

On Thursday, four men arrested by police investigating the gathering were released.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them on 101.