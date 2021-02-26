'Too early' to book summer holidays, warns O'Neill

It is too early to start thinking about booking summer holidays, Michelle O'Neill has warned.

The Deputy First Minister was speaking after reports of a surge in bookings in England after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his road map out of lockdown.

Addressing the media after the Stormont Executive met to discuss its own pathway out of lockdown, Ms O'Neill urged patience.

"What Boris Johnson announces is obviously relevant to what happens in England; it's not relevant in terms of our own plan," she said.

"And I don't think I could stand here today and say to people that, you know, it's OK go and book your holiday."

Ms O'Neill added: "I think it's too early for us to be able to say that with any degree of confidence that people could book a holiday."

Ministers are continuing to work on Northern Ireland's pathway out of lockdown and it is expected to be published early next week.