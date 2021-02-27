Two more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,052, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.It comes on the one year anniversary of the first coronavirus case being detected in Northern Ireland.

The NI Statistics and Research Agency puts the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland by 19 February at 2,768.

The latest Department of Health figures also show there have been 184 new positive cases, out of 2,174 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,690 positive cases.

There are currently 307 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 36 of them in intensive care and 31 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 95%, with the Royal Victoria, South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 28 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The latest figures come as the UK Government outlined next steps in the vaccination programme.

People aged 40-49 will be next in line, once all the over-50s and most vulnerable have been immunised, as scientific advisers have rejected prioritising frontline workers over age.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said vaccination targeting occupational groups (such as teachers or police officers) would be more complex to deliver and may slow down the vaccine programme, leaving some vulnerable people at higher risk for longer.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “All four parts of the UK will follow the recommended approach, subject to the final advice given by the independent expert committee.

“The UK Government remains on course to meet its target to offer a vaccine to all those in the phase 1 priority groups by mid-April, and all adults by the end of July.”