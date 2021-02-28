Family of Lisa Dorrian release doves to mark 16th anniversary of disappearance

The family of missing Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian have released two doves in memory of the 25-year-old and her mother. The event marks 16 years since the Bangor woman disappeared. She was last seen alive at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park on 27 February 2005. There have been extensive searches of the area, including of a disused airfield in 2019. Lisa's sister Joanne Dorrian and their father John released the two birds at Castle Park in Bangor, which is home to a memorial bench and tree to Lisa. Joanne said: "We are releasing two today - one for mum (Pat) and one for Lisa as a sign that we want them to be together. "The doves are symbolic as they are homing birds, and when we released them they will go straight home to where they came from. The symbolism is what is exactly what we need to happen for Lisa. "As the birds are released, they find each other and make their way home and that's what we want for mum and Lisa, to be laid to rest together."

Lisa Dorrian's family release two doves in her memory Credit: PA

The family also wrote messages to Lisa, which they tied to a tree in the park. "We thought it would be nice for family and friends to leave a message on the tree to Lisa. There's a message from my eldest son who is 10 and never met Lisa," Joanne added. "It's a nice way for people to connect with Lisa when she's not here and leave their thoughts with her. "This is a busy area, people walk their dogs here and come for picnics, and they come up and see what the bench is for and talk to Lisa and that's the aim of the campaign - to keep talking about her." The family have long campaigned for information about where Lisa's body is hidden. The Dorrian family believe that a small group of people know the location of her remains. Joanne also believes Lisa's disappearance led to their mother Pat's death in 2015. With no grave, Joanne says the closest the family can feel to Lisa is at a cherry blossom tree planted in her memory. In the years that Lisa has been missing it has grown into a 15ft tree. The PSNI say they have not given up hope that Lisa's body will be found and her family will get justice. Anyone with information should call detectives on 101 or talk anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.