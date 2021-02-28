Teenager shot in leg in Derry alleyway

A teenager is in hospital after being shot in the leg in Londonderry. Detectives investigating the shooting in the Curryneirin area on Saturday have appealed for witnesses and information. The 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in an alleyway. The incident in Milldale Crescent was reported to police shortly before 9.10pm. The youth was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life threatening. Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: "Our officers are continuing with their inquiries into this callous attack and we are urging anyone with information to get in touch with us. "These type of attacks are simply unacceptable and there can never be any justification for them."Carrying out attacks like this during a global health pandemic is particularly repugnant. "We know the majority of people are working hard to keep their community safe and to protect the NHS, yet these violent criminals are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers. "We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 9pm and saw what happened, or has information about this attack, to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101."