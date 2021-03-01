A 11-year-old boy has been left with injuries after being attacked in north Belfast.

He was assaulted in the Oldpark Road area as he was walking home on Sunday afternoon.

A group of 6 or 7 youths started to follow the boy at around 3.30pm, one of whom shouted sectarian abuse on him.

That boy, who is described as having dark black hair with a long fringe, and was wearing black trainers, then set upon the victim and kicked him in the face

The other youths joined in the attack, leaving the victim with a leg injury.

A woman was driving past as the boy was being assaulted stopped and helped, before driving him home.

Police have appealled for witnesses and have said they are particularly keen to talk with the woman who helped the victim.