Numerous cars and a local business have been damaged after a car collided with a number of parked vehicles in Crossgar.

The incident happened just after 4:45am on Downpatrick Street in the village.

Two men were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Speaking about the crash, local councillor Cathy Mason said the incident caused significant damage to a local business.

A local business was also damaged in the crash. Credit: Pacemaker

Cllr Mason said: "The local community have been left shocked by what happened. “Its a miracle that neither the occupants of the vehicle, nor local residents were killed following in this reckless incident. “There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour in our society; and those responsible must now face the full rigour of the law.”

Police say that the road is expected to remain closed for some time, with local diversions being in place.

Police remained at the scene of the crash into Monday afternoon. Credit: Pacemaker

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 quoting reference 171 of 1/3/21. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.