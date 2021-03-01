The Agriculture Minister has been accused of creating a political 'stunt' in his decision to stop building permanent facilities for Brexit checks at Northern Ireland's ports.

The SDLP MLA Justin McNulty made the accusation in the Stormont chamber saying Gordon Lyons had diverted Executive attention from finalising Northern Ireland's lockdown exit strategy.

It is a smokescreen, it's a farce. You didn't halt any building, as building has not commenced. You have not halted the protocol, as there is recognition from both the UK and the EU that the protocol is going nowhere. Justin McNulty MLA

However, the DUP Minister replied saying he did not agree with any of the points made by Mr NcNulty.

"The steps that I have taken are as a result of the practical barriers and the legal uncertainties that currently exist," Mr Lyons told MLAs.

"I think the steps that I've taken have been entirely reasonable and I would ask people whether their opposition to what I have done is based on common sense and practicality or is it just based on opposition to anything that they don't like in relation to Brexit and the protocol."

However, it is understood Attorney General Brenda King has advised that, under the terms of the ministerial code, Mr Lyons would be required to bring such proposals to the wider executive.

Mr Lyons is set to hold talks with Ms King ahead of further discussions on the matter on Tuesday.

Gordon Lyons said he had made the move to stop construction works to enable him to seek clarity around what Northern Ireland is facing when grace periods limiting protocol bureaucracy lapse.

Gordon Lyons said he was not going to commit to building structures that might ultimately not be needed. Credit: UTV

Responding to Mr Lyons, the TUV Leader Jim Allister said he hoped the Minister would follow up with more actions to undermine the protocol.

"I welcome the minister's move, I trust that it was based on a principle of opposition to the protocol and therefore will be carried through with other actions to unstitch the protocol," he said.

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said one way to resolve the issues caused by the protocol would be for the EU and UK to grant the Irish Republic the same status as Northern Ireland under the Brexit deal - in terms of access to both the single market and the UK internal market.

Mike Nesbitt MLA said any checks should be at Irish Republic ports on goods moving between there and continental Europe. Credit: UTV

He said any checks would then be at Irish Republic ports on goods moving between there and continental Europe.

"The EU would take back control of their inspections, we would solve all unionist objections and the Republic would benefit," he said.

"So it would be a win, win, win."

At the debate, Sinn Fein MLA Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan highlighted mounting tensions within loyalism.

Philip McGuigan noted that one of his party colleagues had recently been the subject of a threat due to his stance on the protocol. Credit: UTV

"So minister, can I ask you if you bear any responsibility in terms of your decision, previous decisions made by your predecessor (Edwin Poots), other decisions made in unionist-dominated councils and public utterances and comments made by unionist politicians, if you bear any responsibility in the heightening of tension which has seen a rise in threats to elected representatives in recent days and weeks?" he asked.

Mr Lyons condemned all threats to elected representatives but he denied contributing to the tensions.

"I have no hesitation whatsoever in condemning any such behaviour but I fail to see how what I have done on Friday could have any way have contributed to that," he said.

"What I'm saying is that we're facing a time of uncertainty, we don't know what is going to be expected of us, we don't know what's going to be required of us in terms of what needs to take place at the ports, so I have decided to get that to stop.

"And I don't quite see how those two things can be linked. But let's be under no doubt whatsoever - this is a time of heightened tensions, particularly in the unionist community.

Graffiti reading ‘No Irish Sea border’ near Belfast City centre Credit: David Young/PA

"I recognise that, and I see that, and that's why I think we should all want to try and work together to find those solutions that work for people in Northern Ireland and don't cut us off constitutionally and economically from the rest of the United Kingdom."