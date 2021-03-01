Northern Ireland's vaccine programme extended to 60-64 year olds

Northern Ireland's vaccination programme has now been extended to include people aged 60-64.

People who are aged 60-64 can now book a Covid-19 vaccine online at one of the trust vaccination centres.

Appointments can be made on the online vaccine service portal.

The online platform is the primary source to book an appointment and should be used in the first instance, according to the Department of Health.

A telephone booking system is also available should you not have access to the online portal. Telephone 0300 200 7813. The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

558,597 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

525,400 first dose vaccines.

33,197 second dose vaccines.

In a statement, the Department of Health said that anyone attending a vaccination centre can be assured that social distancing and other Covid safety rules are strictly applied. People must get their first and second doses from the same provider – they must not try to “mix and match” between GPs and vaccination centres.

Last week, on 26th February, it was announced that everyone in Northern Ireland's care homes had been offered their first or second dose of the vaccine.