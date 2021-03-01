One year on: The human cost of Covid-19

After a year like no other, reflections on the human cost of the coronavirus pandemic have led to calls for a permanent memorial to all who have lost their lives.

Back in early 2020, no one realised exactly what was to come as countries around the world went into fire-fighting mode against a virus that spread at an alarming rate.

The months that followed will become a key period in history.

In Northern Ireland, more than 2,500 people have now died after contracting Covid-19 and well over 100,000 have been infected – so many lives changed by tragedy.

UTV has spoken with two women united by grief, bound by a simple goodbye one never got to say.

Brenda Doherty will be a familiar face to many, with her emotional video appealing to people to heed health and safety messaging going viral after she posted it online after losing her mum Ruth Burke.

The 82-year-old was the fourth person in Northern Ireland to die after contracting Covid-19, passing away in Antrim Area Hospital in March last year.

Such a loss would never have been easy, but it was only made all the more difficult in not being able to be by her side – that fell to nurse Sharon Henderson.

Brenda Doherty and nurse Sharon Henderson were able to have an emotional conversation via video call. Credit: UTV

“She knew that if you could have been there, Brenda, you would have been,” Sharon said, in a video call.

“We just held her hand. That’s the one thing about Covid, we’re holding these patients’ hands – they can’t feel our skin, they just feel a glove, but they still know we’re there.

“They know they’re not by themselves.”

For Brenda, that knowledge that her mum was not alone in her final moments and that she passed peacefully, at least brings some comfort.

“It just means so much, because we don’t want to think of her being afraid,” she said.

What is difficult to deal with though is what Brenda described as the “dismissive” way in which some people view Covid-19 – as if it is a lesser threat because the elderly and vulnerable are most at risk.

She insists Ruth was so much more than just a statistic.

You know, my mummy had a life – my mummy was still full of life. And I don’t care what anybody says, if it hadn’t been for Covid, my mummy would have been home. Brenda Doherty

Grief has touched so many families over the last year, as the number of lives lost climbed daily.

Tasked with leading the response to the pandemic, Health Minister Robin Swann is all too well aware of the grim reality.

“Northern Ireland is a small place and we have to realise these aren’t statistics we’re talking about – these are people, these are families that are being affected on a daily basis,” he told UTV.

Meanwhile, a road map out of lockdown may be made public on Tuesday after Stormont ministers asked civil servants to finalise details of Northern Ireland’s lockdown exit strategy.

Ministers met on Monday morning to examine the plan for a gradual easing of restrictions in the region.

It is understood officials have been asked to clarify some areas before the Executive formally signs off on the blueprint.