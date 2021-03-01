Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – one of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The other death occurred earlier, but had not yet been included in the data.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,057, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 138 new positive cases, out of 960 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,551 positive cases.

There are currently 302 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 34 of them in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 91%.

There are also 26 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The figures come as Stormont ministers have asked civil servants to finalise details of Northern Ireland’s lockdown exit strategy.

It is understood officials have been asked to clarify some areas before the Executive formally signs off on the blueprint.

It is now looking more likely that the strategy will be made public on Tuesday.