Covid fines totalling £11,000 issued overnight in south Belfast

Fines worth a total of £11,000 have been issued in one night in south Belfast, after police broke up seven house parties in the Holylands and responded to further reports of on-street drinking.

Officers addressed numerous incidents in the area between 8pm on Monday and 4am on Tuesday.

They issued:

55 Covid 4 notices (fines start at £200)

19 Covid 2 notices

3 community resolution notices to under 18s

and 1 16-year-old was taken home to their parents

Police also confirmed that 14 of the individuals had previously received Covid 4 notices and so officers are preparing files to be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “We deployed significant resources yesterday into the early hours of this morning, as a result of the behaviour of some people staying in or visiting this residential area.

“We have now also brought forward our plans around St Patrick’s Day and will begin the operation today, increasing resources dedicated to the area.

“We will also continue to liaise with colleagues from each of the universities, further education colleges, Belfast City Council, and other agencies as we work together to address this issue.”

It is disappointing and difficult to understand how some people think the current health regulations and restrictions do not apply to them. It is also apparent that some parents and guardians need to take more of an interest in what their young people are doing. PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick

Chief Inspector Kirkpatrick added: “Our message is very clear - all students or anyone visiting the Holyland area must follow the latest Covid-19 health and safety advice and specific guidance regarding houses of multiple occupancy provided by the universities.

“Police will continue to respond to every report and every incident in a proportionate manner.

“That can mean issuing a penalty notice, a community restorative notice, ultimately through to arrest.

“In the case of the behaviour of some students, we will also make referrals to their educational establishment, and this could have a significant impact on their educational career.”

The Holyland area is a residential area popular with students and other visiting young people, with a reputation for house parties and anti-social behaviour.

It has been particularly associated with problematic behaviour around St Patrick’s Day, but the current need to limit social interactions and slow the spread of coronavirus makes it even more of a concern.

The increased police presence in the area comes as the NI Executive has agreed a road map out of lockdown which will depend on transmission rates staying low.