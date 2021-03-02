Northern Ireland's road map out of coronavirus lockdown revealed
Northern Ireland's road map out of lockdown has been revealed.
The plan is broken down into five stages, but does not follow specific dates.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said this will be a "gradual and careful" reopening of nine key sectors.
They are: home and community, education and young people, worship and ceremonies, sports and leisure activities, work, retail, hospitality, travel and tourism, and culture, heritage and entertainment.
The Executive will review progress every month, which means that, if there are no setbacks, Northern Ireland should progress to the final stage by summer.
Ms O'Neill told the Assembly: "After each step we take, we will pause and reflect, look at the data and the impacts, engage with key sectors and enable them to reopen only if it is the right thing to do."
Northern Ireland is currently in Stage 1 which is 'lockdown'. Restrictions have been in place since 26 December for retail, hospitality and education, as well as travel, exercise, work and worship.
Stage 2 is called the 'Cautious First Steps' phase. It includes the reopening of cafes and outdoor sports facilities, plus:
Partial return of schools
Six people from two households can meet in private garden
Restart of click and collect services for non-essential retail
Reopening of cafes
Reopening of outdoor sports facilities
Church services to resume
By the end of Stage 3, there will be more 'Gradual Easing' of restrictions:
Six people from two households can meet indoors
All pupils return to the classroom
Retail to fully reopen
Close contact services to reopen
Table service allowed in restaurants and pubs
Wet pubs to remain closed
Caravan sites, hotels and B&Bs to reopen
Indoor visitor attractions and libraries to reopen
Leisure centres to reopen
Phased return to offices
Small wedding receptions and funeral wakes allowed
Stage 4 is called the 'Further Easing' phase which includes the reopening of wet pubs, plus:
Larger groups can meet indoors
Overnight stays allowed
More face-to-face teaching
Wet pubs to reopen with table service
Theatres and cinemas to reopen
Limited live music at weddings allowed
Some spectators permitted at some sports events
The final stage is called 'Preparing for the Future' and will see the limits on household gatherings lifted, as well as workplaces fully open:
No limit on household gatherings
Workplaces to fully open
Large outdoor concerts allowed
Bar service in pubs permitted
Nightclubs to reopen
Preparations for full return of leisure travel
The road map to recovery is underpinned by four main criteria - the progress of the vaccine rollout, the R rate, test and trace data, and hospital admissions.
While the roadmap has been broadly welcomed by most sectors, some say a lack of dates brings with it a lack of certainty.
Hospitality Ulster expressed disappointment over part of the industry opening after non-essential retail.
Chief executive Colin Neill said: “We are really frustrated that this pathway shows no dates whatsoever and once again singles out our traditional wet pubs for extended closure.
"How are our pubs supposed to survive, and the industry plan for the re-emergence of the entire sector?”
Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton expressed concern over how long the journey to reopen the economy will take.
"Each step will, no doubt, be subject to Executive wrangling with businesses unable to plan properly. It is not too harsh to say that as far as offering both hope and certainty, this falls far short."