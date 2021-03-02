Northern Ireland's road map out of coronavirus lockdown revealed

Northern Ireland's road map out of lockdown has been revealed.

The plan is broken down into five stages, but does not follow specific dates.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said this will be a "gradual and careful" reopening of nine key sectors.

They are: home and community, education and young people, worship and ceremonies, sports and leisure activities, work, retail, hospitality, travel and tourism, and culture, heritage and entertainment.

The Executive will review progress every month, which means that, if there are no setbacks, Northern Ireland should progress to the final stage by summer.

Ms O'Neill told the Assembly: "After each step we take, we will pause and reflect, look at the data and the impacts, engage with key sectors and enable them to reopen only if it is the right thing to do."

Northern Ireland is currently in Stage 1 which is 'lockdown'. Restrictions have been in place since 26 December for retail, hospitality and education, as well as travel, exercise, work and worship.

Stage 2 is called the 'Cautious First Steps' phase. It includes the reopening of cafes and outdoor sports facilities, plus:

Partial return of schools

Six people from two households can meet in private garden

Restart of click and collect services for non-essential retail

Reopening of cafes

Reopening of outdoor sports facilities

Church services to resume

Cafes are set to reopen by the end of Stage 2.

By the end of Stage 3, there will be more 'Gradual Easing' of restrictions:

Six people from two households can meet indoors

All pupils return to the classroom

Retail to fully reopen

Close contact services to reopen

Table service allowed in restaurants and pubs

Wet pubs to remain closed

Caravan sites, hotels and B&Bs to reopen

Indoor visitor attractions and libraries to reopen

Leisure centres to reopen

Phased return to offices

Small wedding receptions and funeral wakes allowed

By the end of Stage 3, all pupils will return to the classroom. Credit: PA

Stage 4 is called the 'Further Easing' phase which includes the reopening of wet pubs, plus:

Larger groups can meet indoors

Overnight stays allowed

More face-to-face teaching

Wet pubs to reopen with table service

Theatres and cinemas to reopen

Limited live music at weddings allowed

Some spectators permitted at some sports events

By the end of Stage 4, wet pubs can reopen with table service. Credit: PA

The final stage is called 'Preparing for the Future' and will see the limits on household gatherings lifted, as well as workplaces fully open:

No limit on household gatherings

Workplaces to fully open

Large outdoor concerts allowed

Bar service in pubs permitted

Nightclubs to reopen

Preparations for full return of leisure travel

By the end of Stage 5, nightclubs can reopen. Credit: ITV

The road map to recovery is underpinned by four main criteria - the progress of the vaccine rollout, the R rate, test and trace data, and hospital admissions.

While the roadmap has been broadly welcomed by most sectors, some say a lack of dates brings with it a lack of certainty.

Hospitality Ulster expressed disappointment over part of the industry opening after non-essential retail.

Chief executive Colin Neill said: “We are really frustrated that this pathway shows no dates whatsoever and once again singles out our traditional wet pubs for extended closure.

"How are our pubs supposed to survive, and the industry plan for the re-emergence of the entire sector?”

Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton expressed concern over how long the journey to reopen the economy will take.

"Each step will, no doubt, be subject to Executive wrangling with businesses unable to plan properly. It is not too harsh to say that as far as offering both hope and certainty, this falls far short."