Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,059, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 149 new positive cases, out of 1,769 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,440 positive cases.

There are currently 289 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 34 of them in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 94%.

There are also 25 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The latest figures come as the Northern Ireland Executive has agreed a road map to ease the region out of lockdown.

Progression through the various stages will depend on transmission rates staying low.