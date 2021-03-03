Continued frustration over lack of dates in roadmap out of lockdown

Businesses have voiced their frustration at the lack of dates in the Executive's Pathway to Recovery document.

The roadmap only outlined broad stages for relaxing restrictions instead of indicative dates for when certain sectors could reopen.

Sean Pagel runs a technology production company but the return of gigs is in the distant phase of the Executive's plan.

Since March 2020, Sean had around 200 events planned but these have all had to be cancelled with no date set for reopening.

"We have people in our industry who haven't worked for 12 months and the prospect of not working for another - we don't know how long because there's no timescale on the roadmap.

"It's very very frightening and it is going to lead to a loss of talent in the industry."

Robert Bell, a coffee shop owner, is also frustrated with the Executive's approach:

"I sense that the Executive are waiting to see what happens south of the border politically and when the decisions get made and also how decisions get made in Westminster and that will then determine which way the wind is blowing and then they'll make their decision over here.

"I don't think actually they're actually showing much courage in making those decisions locally."

Sean and Robert's sentiments are shared by business leaders.

Simon Hamilton, the Chief Executive of Belfast Chamber of Commerce believes that some businesses will not survive.

"I really do worry that a lot of businesses will look at this and compare it unfavourably to what is happening elsewhere.

"Their counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales will have a degree of certainty about when they will reopen and having struggled over the last year, they will simply call it a day and say we can't take this any longer," the ex-DUP minister added.

"I do have a worry that many will take those very difficult decisions."

Roger Pollen has echoed the words of Mr Hamilton saying he is concerned about the lack of clarity in the roadmap.

"The question is if we don't know the data points, we don't know the dates, does the Executive know them?

Do they know how they are going to judge the situations as we move forwards or are they in the dark just as we are?

Religious leaders have also been reacting to the news that it is unlikely that they will be able reopen in time for Easter worship.

In the weekly Department of Health press conference, Robin Swann said he understood the frustration created by the lack of dates in Northern Ireland's lockdown exit strategy.

"I totally understand the frustration that we cannot move faster out of lockdown or be more definitive about the pathway out of lockdown," he said.

"As I've stressed before, I would rather maintain steady pace than charge for the exit door and fall over. There is too much at risk - both in terms of people's health but also how much more uncertainty our businesses could ever be expected to face.

"The time for definitive dates will come. Of course it will. But some of those demanding a calendar-led approach now would be the first to shout if we gave them dates and then had to alter them because of the progression of the pandemic. This virus is not predictable. It does not follow a pre-planned route map.

"Likewise, I would love to be able to announce a simple mathematical formula on how the data will determine all our decisions.

"There are too many complexities and uncertainties. We cannot offer people false assurance."

Mr Swann said the region is on a "clear path to better times, "adding data on the prevalence of the virus and vaccine rollout figures were "positive".

"Our approach - which is firmly based on the principle of based on cautious optimism - is producing dividends," he said.

Mr Swann said 582,881 vaccines had been administered in the region, 545,000 of which were first doses.

"We expect the programme to be even busier in the coming weeks, with supplies of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine scheduled to increase very significantly," he said.

"The vaccination programme will be scaled up accordingly and plans to that effect are being finalised this week."

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said there was increasing evidence on the extent to which vaccines limited the transmission of Covid-19.

He stressed the importance of maximising vaccination rates in the region.

"It is the breakthrough we were all hoping for and it's the breakthrough we were all working for in the very darkest months of this pandemic," he said.

"Yes, it will permanently change the impact of the virus and increasingly lessen our dependence on some of the measures we currently have in place and all of the consequences of those measures."