Four arrested over Pitt Park incident

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences.The arrests stem from an incident at Pitt Park in east Belfast at the start of February.The men are aged 40, 39 and 35 and the women is 32 years old.On 2 February, dozens paraded through Pitt Park in an alleged show of strength.Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: "Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to east Belfast UVF is continuing, and today's arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act. Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite."I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police."