Four more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Four more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – two of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The other two deaths occurred prior to the last 24-hour period, but had not yet been reported.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,063, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 226 new positive cases, out of 1,983 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,419 positive cases.

There are currently 307 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 31 of them in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 95%.

There are also 23 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

It comes as people across Northern Ireland reflect on the road map out of lockdown presented by the Stormont Executive.

There has been disquiet that the plan does not offer dates or details of what must be achieved in order to progress through the five stages outlined.

However, it does indicate how things may proceed across nine key sectors in terms of reopening.

The plan has been described as offering cautious hope for the future by the First and deputy First Ministers.