One year on: The frontline fight against Covid-19

One year on from the first coronavirus cases being recorded in Northern Ireland, UTV can reveal there have been almost 400 deaths in just one hospital alone.

The health service has borne the brunt of the frontline fight against the virus, with the second and third waves proving particularly tough.

The last year has certainly taken its toll on weary workers.

UTV previously saw first-hand the pressures on staff at Antrim Area Hospital where, amid a deepening crisis in December, some patients had to endure waits of 12 hours in ambulances outside.

Lead A&E nurse Cathy McCoy now admits that day was the worst in her 25-year career.

“I said to you the last time it was very much like playing a game of chess and you always had to try to be two moves ahead with regard to the placement of patients,” she said.

“And that still continues to this day.”

Ambulances queued outside Antrim Area Hospital with some patients waiting hours to get inside. Credit: UTV

Speaking candidly about not always getting it right, Ms McCoy spoke about the impact of the pressures staff were facing on patient care.

“We found ourselves not in the position to give the patients the time that they needed and when you’re in that situation sometimes, the communication… One of the first things to go,” she said.

“It’s not excusable that you weren’t communicated with properly and we are sorry.”

Dr Mark Johnson, a consultant in Antrim Area’s intensive care unit, told UTV how difficult it was for frontline staff not to be affected on a personal level.

“It is difficult to detach yourself sometimes from the personal approach that you would often have with a patient that you’ve got to know,” he said.

“But certainly, with this wave, to carry that burden around with the death rates associated with intensive care admission would have been quite a lot to deal with.”

Health Minister Robin Swan agrees staff will need some kind of respite before the arduous task of rebuilding of the health service can get underway.

Through the first wave, they kept going on adrenaline and now they’re going on dedication and determination. Health Minister Robin Swann

Dr Bob Darling, a consultant at the Ulster Hospital, told UTV no one saw the severity of the pandemic coming – unable, as they were, to process the scale of it.

“It was almost unimaginable what was coming and I think that was the thing,” he said.

“February and March last year, people didn’t really understand the severity of the situation, they didn’t understand how sick people could become, and it’s almost impossible to imagine that we’ve had the year that we’ve had.

“This time last year, people could not believe how the world would change and every aspect of our life would change.”

I remember friends who aren’t medics saying: ‘Is this really going to be as bad as people think it’s going to be?’ And I would say: ‘I don’t think we can imagine how bad this is going to be.’ Several people have quoted that back and said they couldn’t have imagined 2020 would turn out the way it did. Dr Bob Darling

With the situation slowly improving in Northern Ireland’s hospitals, the focus is now turning to the well-being of those who have kept them running.

“People do need a bit of time to come to terms with what they’ve been through and just to have some sort of downtime, to ensure they get the support they need before they jump in to trying to catch up with the waiting lists,” Dr Darling said.

“There are a number of people who are so tired and burnt out by the whole experience, and if Covid settles… Those people may decide that they’re just too tired and too drained to keep going.

“I think it’s important they have the physical and psychological support to keep them working.”

The crisis caused by the pandemic has changed the health service forever, but fixing a system many believe had already been broken will now be a bigger job than ever.

Help & Support