The Secretary of State says more time is needed to adapt and implement post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Brandon Lewis told MPs that it is the Government's "intention that no charging regime is required for agrifoods," adding further details will be outlined on Wednesday.

Brandon Lewis also said further guidance will be provided later this week on parcel movements from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, amid concerns raised by DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about disruption to orders as the end of the three-month grace period nears.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Lewis also told MPs: "We've heard the concerns that have been raised by people and businesses in Northern Ireland and we're sensitive to the economic, societal and political realities in Northern Ireland.

"That is why we're taking forward a series of further temporary operational steps which reflect the simple reality that there is more time needed to adapt and implement new requirements as we continue our discussions with the EU.

"These include a new operational plan for supermarkets and their suppliers, committed to at the joint committee, and I'll lay a written ministerial statement detailing these steps later today."

Also speaking in the House of Commons, DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) said even with the grace periods there had been "massive disruption of trade as a result of the implementation of the protocol."

He added if unfettered trade was to be delivered "then something more than an extension to grace periods are required and that really there needs to be a reset or rethinking of the agreement".

At Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson responded saying Northern Ireland's position in the Internal Market is "rock solid and guaranteed.

Mr Johnson added that the government will be underscoring that with temporary operational easings to protect food supplies pending further discussions with the EU, saying that "nothing is off the table."