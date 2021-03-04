57% of people would vote to remain in the UK in a future border poll, according to a new survey carried out for the ITV Tonight programme.

The poll also found that around half say the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was introduced in January, has made them feel less connected to Great Britain.

The poll is part of a wider Savanta ComRes survey looking at the future of the United Kingdom

Cafe owner Stephen Gough hopes Northern Ireland stays part of the UK, despite growing tensions in relation to the NI Protocol. "Ever since Northern Ireland was formed in 1921, there’s been a history of betrayal by the British government," he says. "But the union’s my whole life - I’m proud to be a British citizen."

Stephen Gough believes Northern Ireland is better as part of the union. Credit: UTV

"Economically Northern Ireland is a better place to live - with the NHS, the vaccines and the financial assistance [during the pandemic] we’ve had from the treasury is first class."

On both sides of the debate, the biggest concern surrounding a United Ireland is the impact on public services like the NHS.

The poll also found concerns surrounding a return to conflict if any future United Ireland were to come about.

But now, across Northern Ireland, fewer people are now describing themselves as unionist.

Conor McKay is a nationalist who says a united Ireland is simply inevitable.

Conor McKay says the union is in 'disarray.' Credit: UTV

"The state of the union is that it's in disarray. It's not going to last much longer. It's plain to see no matter where you are.

"One economy works better than two divided economies. One social system works better than two divided ones.

Despite Conor's enthusiasm for political change, he believes now is not the time for a border poll.

"I would like a border poll ideally in five years because you need time to prepare for a border poll," he says.

"We need to fully explain to people what an all-Ireland country is and what we want it to be.

Professor Katy Hayward, an academic at Queen's University, says the attitudes of nationalists are incredibly significant in the ongoing political debate.

"For nationalists, what we're seeing is a move away from hoping for Irish unity to expecting Irish unity.

"The more that nationalists expect Irish unity to happen, the more uncomfortable unionists feel.

"They are of course looking to Britain at what's happening in Scotland.

"There's a sense of this being a very transformative moment.

About the poll

Savanta ComRes interviewed 1,008 Scottish adults aged 16 and above, 1,003 Welsh adults aged 16 and above, and 510 Northern Irish adults aged 18 and above.

The interviews were carried out online from 18-22 February 2021.

Savanta ComRes also interviewed 1,924 English adults aged 18 and over from 19-21 February 2021.

Data has been weighted to be representative of English adults by age, gender, region and 2016 vote; Scottish adults by age, gender, region, 2014 and 2016 votes; Welsh adults by age, gender, region and 2016 vote; and Northern Irish adults by age, gender, region, religious community and 2016 vote.