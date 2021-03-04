The father of young man killed in the Real IRA bomb attack on Omagh says the eight year long delay into a court ruling on a public inquiry has been 'painful.'

Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son Aiden was one of the 29 people killed, launched a judicial review in 2013.

The blast, almost 23 years ago, inflicted the greatest loss of life of any terror atrocity in the history of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to UTV, Michael explained why he initially started the legal challenge.

Michael Gallagher says the wait for answers is 'painful' Credit: UTV

"We believe that there were serious questions around Omagh that we needed answered so we commissioned a report and took that report to the then Secretary of State, Theresa Villiers.

"It took her almost a year to decide that there shouldn't be a public inquiry, and as a result of that, we judicially reviewed that process.

"We thought that this is going to be days, weeks or months. We didn't think we were going to have to wait years and years and still no answers at the end of it.

It's extremely frustrating. It's more than frustrating. It's painful. Michael Gallagher

"Eight years after the event and we still haven't got answers to what should be a fast-track process.

"I would just appeal to the powers that be to assist the families, assist me, assist the others.

"As a bereaved parent all I can do is try and get the answers. If I didn't do that I couldn't live with myself."

National security issues delayed the hearing of evidence into the Judicial Review, but that finally concluded two years ago.

However, a judgement has yet to be made in the legal challenge being heard by High Court Judge Mr Justice Horner.

A spokesperson from the Lord Chief Justice's Office said the delay is "due to the sensitive nature of the material involved."

"The documents which the judge has to consider in respect of the closed judgment are stored in a secured area which can only be accessed during restricted hours and not at weekends," the statement said.

"The judge's access to this material has to be scheduled around his workload in the High Court.

He would like to reassure Mr Gallagher than he is reviewing this material thoroughly to ensure that he is taking into account all relevant evidence, however, this is a detailed process which is taking longer than initially anticipated. Lord Chief Justice Office Spokesperson

"Mr Justice Horner will deliver his open judgment when he has concluded the work on his closed judgment."

A further statement has been issued in which it says the Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan recognises the anxiety felt by families when waiting for a decision in a case.

Northern Ireland's top judge Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan. Credit: Pacemaker

"This case is particularly complex and challenging and it is essential that the judge is content that he has fully explored all of the evidence to ensure that the decision reflects all the facts.

"The Chief Justice would like to reassure the families that he is satisfied that this is being undertaken conscientiously by the judge so that they can have full confidence in his judgment.”