First Minister Arlene Foster has said she hopes the Executive will be able to give a "definitive answer" around the reopening of schools next week.

On Monday, the youngest children will return to primary schools across Northern Ireland but are set to go back to remote learning after two weeks.

Arlene Foster says she hopes children will be able to stay at school Credit: Pacemaker

"It's important that we give that clarity next week so that parents can plan, and teachers can plan as well," Mrs Foster said.

She said she was aware of the frustration among some regarding the lack of dates in the blueprint for exiting lockdown, but said there is an ongoing assessment of data, adding that restrictions will "only remain as long as they can be demonstrated to be proportionate and necessary".

"Our early focus will be on education, the family and outdoor activities as we start out on the road back to normality."

Speaking at the weekly Executive press conference, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said they hope the process of exiting lockdown will be well advanced by June 10.

Michelle O'Neill Credit: Pacemaker

"That's where we hope to get to but there are so many variables that we're very cautious not to give people false hope," she said.

"We will provide dates for future easements as soon as we are in a position to do so with confidence."

Watch the full press conference here:

Mrs Foster said the R number in Northern Ireland is between 0.65 and 0.75, and hailed the fall in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 down to 5%.

Just over two months ago on the highest day for reported cases, 2,315 people tested positive for the virus, the figure from today's dashboard is 163. Arlene Foster MLA

The First Minister also welcomed that by the end of this month the SSE Arena will have the capacity to provide 40,000 vaccines per week in addition to the regional centres and GP surgeries.

The number of people who have received their first dose of the jab was approaching 600,000 on Thursday.