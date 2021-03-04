Foster accuses Simon Coveney of ignoring NI unionists

The First Minister has accused Ireland's Foreign Minister of ignoring the views of unionists and assuming they will go away.

Arlene Foster urged Simon Coveney to reflect on remarks in which he said the EU could no longer trust the UK as a negotiating partner.

Mr Coveney was commenting on the UK Government's decision to unilaterally extend a grace period limiting red tape associated with the movement of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster singled out Mr Coveney for criticism as she defended London's move, insisting that Brussels was not listening to the concerns of people in Northern Ireland.

"He talks about not having a partner you can do business with. I have to he should reflect on that, because he's not listening to the unionist people of Northern Ireland, the entirety of the unionist people of Northern Ireland.

"He's ignoring them and thinking that they'll just go away - well we'll not go away.

"And we need to be listened to in relation to our very deep concerns about trade diversion."

Mrs Foster also reiterated her criticism of Ireland's deputy premier Leo Varadkar, referring to his use, when Taoiseach, of a newspaper article about a terror attack on a border post as he addressed fellow EU leaders on the reason why checkpoints on the island of Ireland needed to be avoided.

What sort of message did that send to people? Was it that terrorism works? Arlene Foster MLA

"Because I think that's a very bad message to send. I said at the time it was reckless, I said it was very careless. But he did it. And I think that he needs to reflect on what he did."

Earlier, Mr Coveney described the UK Government's unilateral decision to extend an exemption period on Irish Sea border checks until October as "very frustrating".

Speaking on RTE Radio 1, Mr Coveney accused the British of breaking the Northern Ireland Protocol and its own commitments.

"This is not the first time this has happened, that they are negotiating with a partner that they simply cannot trust," he said.

"That is why the EU is now looking at legal options and legal actions which effectively means a much more formalised and rigid negotiation process as opposed to a process of partnership where you try to solve problems together, so this is really unwelcome.

"It's the British Government essentially breaking the protocol, breaking their own commitments again, and the EU having to then consider how they respond to that."

Meanwhile, Michelle O'Neill has accused the UK Government of upping the ante over the Northern Ireland Protocol with a display of "extreme bad faith".

Stormont's deputy First Minister said the joint EU/UK committee on the implementation of the protocol should have been the forum for resolving issue around grace periods, rather than taking a "solo run" to unilaterally extend them.

Responding to the loyalist paramilitary move to withdraw support from the Good Friday Agreement in protest at the protocol, the Sinn Fein vice president questioned why they were still seeking to influence events 23 years after the peace accord.

I think that the British government have again acted in bad faith and they have demonstrated by their very deed that they are untrustworthy, that they're not reliable, that they're not true to their word when it comes to a negotiation. Michelle O'Neill MLA

"That's form which the British government have demonstrated time and time again. In this case I believe they're on the wrong side of public opinion and they're clearly on the wrong side of international law," the deputy First Minister added.

"Unilateral actions actually only help to up the ante and create even more uncertainty. What needs to happen is that all sides of the negotiation need to get round the negotiating table, sit down and talk about how we're going to iron out the issues that are the reality of a post-Brexit world - the hardest possible Brexit."