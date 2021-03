Four people who were arrested on Wednesday in relation to an incident at Pitt Park in February have been released. The men are aged 40, 39 and 35 and the women is 32 years old. On 2 February, dozens paraded through Pitt Park in an alleged show of strength.Police are appealing for anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.The four were arrested on suspicion of terrorism, and other related offences.