Ryanair is to return to Belfast City Airport with 8 new routes starting in summer 2021.

The low-cost airline left the airport in 2010 but will return after an 11 year break to serve a number of international summer destinations.

The airline pulled out of the base after plans for an extension of the airport runway were delayed.

The new flights announced will include routes to Malaga (up to 7 time weekly), Mallorca (7w), Faro (7w), Alicante (7w), Barcelona (5w), Ibiza (2w), Milan Bergamo (2w) and Valencia (2w).

Sale fares begin from £14.99 for travel from June to October 2021.

Belfast City Airport will see the return of the airline in Summer 2021. Credit: PA

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said: “We are delighted to make a return to Belfast City Airport this summer, having previously operated here in 2010.

Mr Brady has heralded the success of the coronavirus vaccination programme, saying summer travel will be possible.

"The UK Government’s highly successful rollout of their vaccination programme gives customers the confidence that travel will be possible this summer and NI consumers now have 8 routes at low fares to some of the most popular summer holiday destinations in Spain, Portugal and Italy to choose from," Mr Brady explained. The CEO of Belfast City Airport, Brian Ambrose said the move is "excellent news for those in Northern Ireland considering a getaway this summer."

Brian Ambrose is also stepping down from his role as CEO this summer. Credit: UTV

“This is excellent news for those in Northern Ireland considering a getaway this summer. The choice of routes offered by Ryanair will facilitate both city breaks and relaxing beach holidays for our passengers. "Travel has been significantly restricted over the last 12 months and as the vaccine rollout continues at pace and the restrictions ease, we expect there will be considerable demand for these routes, and we look forward to welcoming Ryanair customers through the terminal.”