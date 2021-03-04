Three more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Three more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – all of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,066, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 163 new positive cases, out of 1,669 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,305 positive cases.

There are currently 257 inpatients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 29 of them in intensive care and 27 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 94%.

There are also 20 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.