A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder by detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team investigating the suspicious death of a 21-year-old woman at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry on 9 August 2020.

The woman died following an incident at an address in the Gortnessy Meadows area of Derry.

The man will appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Saturday 6 March.