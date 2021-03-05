Four more arrests amid probe into loyalist gathering

Four more people have been arrested by detectives investigating a gathering linked to the UVF in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast last month.

Footage of scores of men wearing face coverings and hoods or hats to conceal their identity circulated online in the wake of the incident on Tuesday 2 February.

Searches are ongoing in east Belfast, Dundonald and Newtownards as part of the investigation.

The latest arrests – of four men aged 40, 45, 48, and 52 – were made on Friday morning by the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

All four are being held on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: “Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to East Belfast UVF is continuing, and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act.

“Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite.”

He added: “I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident, or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”