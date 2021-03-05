Further fall in weekly Covid death toll recorded by Nisra

A total of 44 deaths involving Covid-19 have been recorded in the last week analysed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency – down from 61 the previous week.

The latest data from Nisra relates to the period 20-26 February.

The agency puts the Covid-19 death toll up to 26 February at 2,816.

The Department of Health put the figure on the same date at 2,054.

The differences occur because the Department of Health counts patients who have previously tested positive for coronavirus, while Nisra’s figures are based on death certificates completed by medical professionals and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases and cases where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Of the total Covid-related deaths recorded by Nisra, 65.2% occurred in hospital, 27% in care homes, 0.5% in hospices, and 7.3% at residential addresses or other locations.

The 774 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 177 separate establishments.

Separate analysis of deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 26 February (based on the date of death registration) shows there were 351 deaths – one less than the previous week, and two more than the five-year average of 349.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 55 of the 351 deaths registered in the week ending 26 February – down from 78 in the previous week.

It is the fifth consecutive fall since the recent peak of 182 Covid-19 related deaths registered in the week ending 22 January.

Of the 2,806 Covid-related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 26 February 2021, 76.7% involved people aged 75 and over.

Seven local government districts had a higher proportion of all Covid-19 related deaths compared with their share of all deaths.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon had the highest proportion of Covid-19 related deaths (12.1%) relative to its share of all deaths (10.4%) in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures come as people continue to reflect on the Northern Ireland Executive’s road map out of lockdown.

It offers no indicative dates, or details of what must be achieved in order to progress through the five stages, but it does give a broad overview of how reopening may happen.

First Minister Arlene Foster has also said she hopes the Executive will be able to give a “definitive answer” next week around the reopening of schools.