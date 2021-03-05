Northern Irish volunteers save women after car plunges into water in Athens

Two Northern Irish volunteers have rescued two women after their car plunged into water near Athens Harbour in Greece.

Ramsey Pollock, from Ballymoney and Matthew Martin, from Belfast, were driving shipping containers to one of Europe's largest refugee camps when the drama unfolded.

"First thing I heard was the noise of the car hitting the edge of the concrete pier," Ramsey told UTV.

"Then I literally saw the back of the car disappear. You see two people in the water and you think what can I do to help them?"

Car being pulled from the water

The pair have since found out that the two women were simply driving for a cup of coffee and whilst on the pier, put the car into forwards gear rather than reverse.

"I just felt helpless," Ramsey said. "If there's a hero in this story, it's Matthew for jumping into the water."

"I ran over, probably never ran as fast in my life; never shouted as loud in my life. I ran over, got the strap, 10m long, and threw it into the water."

"Matthew then had got this first lady out of the car and he'd tied the strap around her waist."

For Matthew, it was simply instinct to go into the water after the two women:

I just thought it could be my wife, my sister. I just thought we had to do something and there was no one else around. Matthew Martin

"My old 25 metre badge played in," Matthew joked.

"Jumping in your pyjamas to get your swimming badge! I left my socks on which hampered me a bit!"

The duo were volunteering for the charity Agapo, transporting shipping containers from Co Antrim to the refugee camps in Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos.

"I think it was really good. We're a Christian group. We missed a ferry. We were put out but we happened to be the right people at the right time," Matthew explained.

"That's great we were able to offer assistance and they both survived," he added.

The pair's three thousand mile journey began in Kells where these old containers were transformed into a clinic, classroom and community hubs by a team of volunteers.

Judith Hill caught up with some of those involved in the project before the containers left on their journey: