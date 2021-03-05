One year on: The survivors of Covid-19

One year on from the first Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland, UTV is reflecting on those who have battled the virus and survived.

Kathleen McCain is one of almost 9,000 people across the region admitted to hospital as inpatients to be treated for Coronavirus.

Kathleen McCain Credit: UTV

The 91 year old from Omagh spent five weeks fighting the virus.

She was treated at South West Acute Hospital and then she went to Drumclay Care Facility in Enniskillen.

Whilst there, the pensioner had to learn to walk again.

"In the hospital, I didn't know too much the first few weeks. But in the last week they were so nice - they were lovely," Kathleen told UTV.

"The hospital doctors and the nurses and the carers were cleaning round you and everything: marvelous, couldn't be nicer.

Kathleen McCain speaking to UTV from Drumclay Care Facility in April before she was discharged home. Credit: UTV

"I'm so thankful to everyone. Indeed, they saved my life - yes they did."

Kathleen was one of the lucky ones - over 2,000 people have now died across the region after contracting Coronavirus.

Kathleen has only recently turned 91 and is living independently at her home in Omagh.

I'm pleased to reach 91 and as well as I am is a blessing from the Father in heaven. I'm doing very well. Praise the Lord. I'm doing all my own housework and all again - everything! I just feel so blessed. Kathleen McCain

Harry Fay was another who battled through Coronavirus.

Harry Fay as manager of Dungannon Swifts

The former Dungannon Swifts manager was rushed to hospital at the start of the pandemic in March, thinking he was having a heart attack.

Whilst being treated in Craigavon Area Hospital, he collapsed. He was swabbed for the virus and found to be positive for Coronavirus.

You see your life passing before your eyes at times - so yes, it was a dark time and yes, I'm one of the lucky ones. Harry Fay

"It was really scary because we didn't know what was going on. Thankfully it wasn't a heart attack," Harry told UTV.

"But then again with the Covid thing, we didn't know what we were dealing with.

Harry Fay Credit: UTV

"You have no friends or family with you. You're really isolated and you're staring into the unknown."

It took Harry a long time recover from the virus, even for someone like a fit and healthy former footballer and manager.

"I'm feeling fine now but all said and done, it's probably taken about six or seven months to get back to full speed," Harry said.

"There's a lot of fatigue with it, a lot of anxiety. A lot stiffness of the joints."

Harry knows that his story could have been very different:

Covid has been cruel to a lot of families. What it has brought home to me is the important things in life, the simple things in life. Your family. Harry Fay

"There's a lot of things that we thought were important but they're not really important now," Harry said.

"I think that will be a lesson for all of us."