Three police officers injured after car rammed in Jonesborough

Three police officers have been injured after their car was deliberately and repeatedly rammed by a lorry in the Jonesborough area of south Armagh.

The incident, just after midday on Friday, happened during a joint enforcement operation by the PSNI and HM Revenue and Customs at a commercial site on the Edenappa Road.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including obstruction and fraudulent evasion of duty on fuel.

The Scania HGV tipper lorry rammed the police car as those in the lorry tried to flee the area.

Two officers received medical treatment at the scene, while a third was taken to hospital as a precaution and the vehicle was significantly damaged.

These were local officers from a Neighbourhood Policing Team carrying out their duty to keep communities safe from organised criminality. PSNI Superintendent Norman Haslett

Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “This was an appalling, reckless, dangerous and completely cowardly act.

“Using a heavy goods vehicle as a weapon, could easily have caused catastrophic injury or worse.”

Superintendent Haslett added: “An investigation into this incident is now underway and we are liaising with our An Garda Síochána colleagues.

“We are particularly interested in locating the vehicle and the driver which rammed the police car.

“It was displaying the number plate LD08POP and crossed into the Republic of Ireland and will be bearing damage to the front driver’s side.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.