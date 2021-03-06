Four further coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland

Four more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

The deaths, which occurred in the last 24-hour reporting period, were reported to the Public Health Agency. The individuals had a positive test for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of that test.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,072, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The daily Department of Health figures show there have also been 172 new positive cases, out of 1,757, individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,223 positive cases.

There are currently 226 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 30 of them in intensive care and 25 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 91%, with the Causeway and Ulster hospitals operating beyond capacity.

There are also 18 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes, 10 fewer than compared with the previous seven days.

On Tuesday the Northern Ireland Executive revealed its roadmap to recovery, with no indicative dates as the Ministers said they would be lead by ‘data not dates’.