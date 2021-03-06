Three arrested in INLA probe in west Belfast

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating criminality linked to the INLA have made three arrests.

Police stopped a car in west Belfast on Saturday at around 9am as part of a proactive operation, and recovered a firearm and ammunition.

Two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested at the scene and a short time later a 30-year-old man was also arrested. They are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery among other offences.

Detective Inspector Hamilton commented: “I am pleased to report the seizure of this firearm and ammunition to the people of west Belfast and indeed the wider community.

“We have removed the ability of these criminals, hiding behind the guise of paramilitarism to terrorise members of the community and our city is undoubtedly a safer place today as a result.

“Today’s search provides further evidence to the community that; we care about what is important to them, we will listen to what they tell us and we act on the information they provide us. I would therefore encourage members of the community who may have information that could assist our efforts to tackle criminality linked to paramilitaries, to please get in touch."

DI Hamilton continued: “Those who involve themselves in this kind of crime should be under no illusion as to our commitment and determination to identify, pursue and arrest anyone suspected of involvement in criminality and see them convicted for their crimes.

“I would appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about criminality in their area. Anyone with information can call police on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 2800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”