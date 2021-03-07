Five teens arrested over Strabane attack released on bail

Five teenagers arrested in connection with an assault on a group of boys in Strabane have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

It was reported that at around 9.10pm on Saturday, four boys, aged between 15 and 17, had been attacked in the Ballycolman estate by another group of five teenagers.

One of the teens is thought to have had a pocket knife.

Five male suspects, aged between 16 and 18 years old, were arrested when police stopped a bus on the Beltany Road outside Omagh.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 9pm and who witnessed what happened. Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2043 06/03/21.

A report can be made using the online reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.