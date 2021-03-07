Nursery and some primary school pupils return to school

Some school children in Northern Ireland are returning to the classroom from Monday on a phased basis.

It is the first day back for pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils in P1 to P3.

The vast majority of pupils in the region have been learning remotely since Christmas.

Education Minister Peter Weir insisted on Sunday that it was safe for children to return.

“Schools themselves are safe places, and the return to school and indeed schools being open it was always more about the surrounding behavioural factors, so it is important that people still follow the restrictions that are there but I think that it's important to get our children back to face-to-face learning,” he said.

All children here are set to return at some point after Easter.

Minister Weir commented: “I'll be bringing forward proposals to the Executive on the next steps, I would be hope there would be more information on that later on this week but we'll have to see that will be in the hands of the Executive."

Teaching unions are stressing that safety is paramount for both children and teachers.

Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT said: "It can never be totally safe to go back to schools and we've always said it's important to follow the science, the minister needs to listen to his health advisors, the health advisors set out to the Executive that safety is relative and we are taking a risk.

“However by taking a phased approach, we should be able to manage that risk."

The partial return of schools marks the first steps out of the current lockdown, which has been in place since Boxing Day.

By the end of Stage 2, called the ‘Cautious First Steps’ phase, the following measures should have been put in place for education and young people: the partial return to classroom teaching, remote and online learning remains an option, partial return to practical face-to-face learning for further education students and apprentices, and the partial reopening of generic youth services.

Click and Collect services will also resume for some retailer on Monday for shops selling electrical items, footwear and baby equipment.