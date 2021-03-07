Police appeal after 18-year-old woman's body recovered in Antrim

Police are appealing for help to trace the movements of an 18-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Six Mile Water, close to Riverside, in Antrim.

Shona Gillan was reported missing on Saturday morning but she had not been seen since the afternoon of Wednesday 3 March, when she left her home in the Steeple Road area.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of her death and are asking anyone who believes they may have seen the teenager between then and Saturday to contact them.

Inspector Buchanan said: "As part of our investigation into the circumstances of her death we are keen to establish when and where Shona may have entered the water and to give her family those answers.

"This is obviously a deeply upsetting and distressing time for Shona's family and loved ones, and I am appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to Shona in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21."