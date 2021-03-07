Woman dies in house fire in Londonderry

A woman in her 50s has died in a house fire in Londonderry.

Police received a report of the blaze in the Rossdowney Road area on Saturday morning at around 7.30am.

The woman was rescued from the property but died at the scene.

Inspector Hamilton said: “The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"The Rossdowney Road remains closed following the incident."