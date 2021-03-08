'Explosives' thrown at home of Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned an attack on his home, in which he says two explosive devices were thrown.

Mr Kelly said it happened on Sunday night, sparking a security alert which ended in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement, Mr Kelly said: “A car was seen slowing down and two devices were thrown out of the back passenger seat just before a loud explosion.

“I reported the incident to the police and a search of the area surrounding the house was searched.

“A section of the main road was blocked off while the search took place. The alert ended at 2am this morning.

“No devices were found, but after studying CCTV footage, it is believed that the device was two large fireworks."

I condemn this attack which is the latest in a sinister pattern of attacks and threats against public representatives. Gerry Kelly, Sinn Féin MLA

The attack comes just weeks after a bomb threat at the MLA's constituency offices.

Mr Kelly said: “I and other Sinn Féin representatives will not be deterred by incidents like these.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill branded the attack "despicable".

She wrote on Twitter: "This attack is a further escalation of sinister threats and attacks against public representatives in recent weeks."Those involved in these futile acts will not drag our society back."My solidarity to Gerry and his family."