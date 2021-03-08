Man arrested in investigation into North Antrim UDA

A man has been arrested in Bushmills during an investigation into criminal activity linked to the North Antrim UDA.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out a “significant” operation after reports last week that a group of masked men had been putting up paramilitary signs.

Two properties in the Bushmills area were searched on Monday morning, and a number of items – including mobile phones – were seized.

A 37-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and remains in police custody.

PSNI Detective Inspector Brennan said: “Today’s arrest is evidence that investigating the criminal activities of the North Antrim UDA remains a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

“North Antrim UDA bring nothing but misery and harm to their local communities.

“They continue to use firearms indiscriminately to commit human rights breaches, intimidate and cause fear, putting a further strain on the NHS during a global pandemic.

“There is no place in society for paramilitaries who carry out these criminal acts.”