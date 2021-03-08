Motorcyclist dies in Tandragee crash

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Tandragee, county Armagh.

The collision happened between a motorcycle and a Toyota Hilux on the Market Street area of the village on Sunday afternoon shortly before 4:35pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The Market Street remains closed to motorists and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Police say enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage has been asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1207 of 07/03/21.