Police investigation underway after Rangers celebrations in Belfast

“Appropriate enforcement action” will be taken over scenes in Belfast following Rangers' title win that police say “were clearly a breach” of Covid regulations.

The Glasgow side claimed their 55th Scottish Premiership title over the weekend – their first in a decade – but, despite restrictions on public gatherings due to Covid-19, large crowds formed.

In Scotland, there were huge gatherings in Glasgow - including In George Square and outside Ibrox stadium - while in Belfast, celebrations in the Shankill Road area also caused concern due to the numbers involved.

PSNI Superintendent Nigel Henry said: “This included reports of a street party and flares being set off on the Shankill Road.

“Police also became aware of fireworks being let off in the Shankill Road area and in the Ballysillan Road area.”

He added: “An investigation is underway, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken in relation to breaches of the regulations.”

The numbers involved in the scenes last night were clearly a breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations, which is so disappointing when we know so many other people are adhering to the regulations and playing their part to keep people safe. PSNI Superintendent Nigel Henry

In a statement, Rangers FC said it had been a source of “great frustration” to football fans not to be able to watch their team in stadiums.

A spokesperson said the club had “proactively engaged” with key stakeholders about public safety, given the emerging possibility of a historic league win.

The statement, posed on the official Rangers FC website, added: “We reiterate the message from our manager, Steven Gerrard, who highlighted that fans should adhere to government guidelines – stay safe, socially distance and look after each other in this difficult time.

“We are aware there is the possibility of more, significant milestones within this season, and we will continue to proactively engage with key stakeholders to maintain a cohesive message in relation to government guidance at this present time.

“We look forward to further open dialogue with the government, police, SPFL and other key stakeholders.”

First Minister Arlene Foster addressed the scenes by congratulating Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Northern Ireland and Rangers player Steven Davis, but adding that the public health rules must be adhered to.

Echoing Rangers legend Ally McCoist, she insisted that the rules are "there for a reason".

DUP MP Gregory Campbell, himself a dedicated Rangers fan, also warned against allowing celebrations to breach regulations put in place to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“It would be a bad day for Northern Ireland Rangers fans if a hallmark of 55 league titles was to be fans in ICU beds, rather than being able to cheer their team on to more success,” he said.

“There will be plenty of time to celebrate in due course when the vaccine has been rolled out.”

The Northern Ireland Executive recently laid out its framework for a pathway out of lockdown, with reopening across various sectors largely dependent on Covid-19 transmission rates staying low.