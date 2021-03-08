‘Nothing untoward’ at centre of security alert in Lurgan

A suspicious object that sparked a security alert in Lurgan, Co Armagh has been found to be “nothing untoward”, according to the PSNI.

Police and ATO attended the scene at premises in the Edward Street area on Monday evening.

Edward Street had to be closed in both directions and diversions put in place for a time, but the area has since reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to thank all those inconvenienced by the alert for their patience whilst officers worked to keep them safe.”