Teen who lost five of family to addiction calls for NI detox services

At just 18, one young woman has lost her mum, three uncles and a cousin to addiction – and she believes a local dedicated detox centre could have saved their lives and more like them.

Tamzin White is appealing for the Department of Health to fund an expansion of detox services across Northern Ireland.

The Londonderry teenager has already suffered incredible heartache and loss at such a young age, watching as alcohol or drugs claimed the lives of her uncles Eamon, Robert and David, and her cousin Andrew, over the last few years.

Then just last month, fresh tragedy.

Her mother Louise had also succumbed to addiction at the age of just 40.

Tamzin pictured with her two younger sisters and their mum Louise. Credit: Family photo

“She was a lovely woman. She was beautiful, she was very compassionate and kind,” Tamzin, who has two younger sisters, told UTV.

“Addiction started with my mummy in 2015, we noticed it was an addiction then. And in 2019, another addiction began to play and that was drugs.

“She tried to get help so many times.”

Louise sought counselling for her addiction several times, but her daughter believes that only a dedicated detox centre situated locally could have helped her win her battle.

“I believe if there was a detox centre here, my mummy would still be here this day too,” she said.

There’s so many just like mummy that are living today that need the help. A detox centre may not take away addiction, but it will be a step in a good direction to help them. Tamzin White

The campaign for a detox centre in Derry has won the support of all political parties in the Guildhall, while Health Minister Robin Swann has also been in touch with Tamzin.

He wrote to her this week to say that “addressing the harm related to alcohol and other drugs is a key priority for his department”.

The Health Minister also told Tamzin that his officials were actually leading the development of “a new strategy to reduce the harm related to substance abuse in Northern Ireland”.

But at a time of pandemic pressures and financial strain, Tamzin knows her campaign has a long way to go.

She says she is fighting to save others, and doing it in memory of the mum she lost so young.

