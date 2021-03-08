Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

The deaths occurred outside the last 24-hour reporting period, but had not previously been reported.

They take the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,077, although figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 144 new positive cases, out of 1,050 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,224 positive cases.

There are currently 220 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 35 of them in intensive care and 25 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 90%.

There are also 18 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

Meanwhile, the roll-out out of the vaccination programme continues with 631,654 vaccines now administered across Northern Ireland.

That includes 588,803 first doses and 42,851 second doses.

The latest figures come as nursery and some primary school pupils in Northern Ireland return to classrooms for the first time since December.

Education Minister Peter Weir has now said he hopes to speed up the process of returning more pupils to face-to-face learning.